Bought a lottery ticket in Beaufort this year? Only a week left to claim $50,000 prize

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

If you bought a lottery ticket in Beaufort earlier this year and thought you didn’t win, you might want to double-check your numbers.

There’s just one week left to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize from a Feb. 20 drawing, state lottery officials said in a news release.

The ticket — which matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number — was purchased at a Tiger Express located at 2265 Boundary St. in Beaufort.

The numbers drawn that week were: 27, 49, 50, 51, 52, and a Powerball 2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If the prize is not claimed by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, the money defaults to an Education Lottery Account to support education programs in South Carolina, the news release said.

The winning ticket may be brought to the claims center in Columbia. If it is mailed, the envelope must be postmarked Aug. 19. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

A Boiling Springs man won $100,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 state lottery last week.

Last month, someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Carolina won $1 million.

The current Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is estimated at $138 million.