Teenage football player killed in shooting at apartment complex, SC cops say

An investigation is underway after a teenage football player was shot and killed this weekend, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. Friday at the Whispering Pines Apartments, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, calling the incident a homicide.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the shooting victim as Amir Omarion Brewer-Samuel, WSPA reported.

The 16-year-old did not live at the apartment complex, according to information provided by the Coroner’s Office in a WHNS report. His address is about five miles away from where he was shot.

Another resident of the apartment complex found Brewer-Samuel lying on the ground but did not immediately realize the teen had been shot, per WYFF.

“He ran out of the apartment. We heard a thud. I thought it was my moped,” Julia McAbee said, according to the TV station. “When I came out, I thought he was having a seizure because he was shaking. So, I went and grabbed his hand, was checking to make sure he wasn’t biting his tongue or anything. Then I noticed he had gotten shot in the back.”

The teenager was taken to an area hospital where he died, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported, saying Brewer-Samuel is the third teen in that area of South Carolina’s Upstate to be killed by gunfire this summer.

The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation “is in its infancy stages” and is asking for the community’s help with information.

Word on a suspect, or suspects, in the shooting and a motive was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Details on a funeral service for Brewer-Samuel have not been released to the public, but J.W. Woodward Funeral Home will arrange the event.

A condolence on his online obituary included a picture of the teen wearing his football pads, along with a message that said, “Amir you always put a smile on my face when I taught you and you kept Tyler laughing all the time. You will be missed by so so many.”

His family also shared a photo of Brewer-Samuel suited up for a football game, WHNS tweeted.