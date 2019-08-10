South Carolina

SC cops: Man exceeds alcohol limit, doesn't brake SUV, breaks through Brakes 4 Less

A man is behind bars in the Upstate after busting through a brake shop, according to police

Greenville Police Department arrested Jaderric Freeman of Montgomery, Alabama, after officers said he exceeded the legal blood alcohol limit, failed to brake his SUV and barreled into another vehicle before breaking through a Brake 4 Less auto repair shop.

Police charged the 21-year-old with breaking sober driving laws.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning. Police said that Freeman struck the other vehicle near Laurens and Woodruff roads.

He careened through the road, smashing through the front of Brakes 4 Less, damaged several more cars in the mechanic’s shop and stopped inside the business’ repairs area, according to investigators. Broken glass littered the business’ parking lot.

Depending on past offenses and the amount of blood alcohol level, driving under the influence carries a penalty of two days to seven years in prison and fines of hundreds to thousands of dollars as well as loss of basic driving privileges.

Police may bring up other charges, the department said.

Police reported minor injuries to the other driver though Freeman had no broken bones.

