Former state road official Hardee faces prostitution charge day after federal sentence

A former state transportation official who pleaded guilty this week on federal evidence tampering was picked up Thursday by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on a prostitution charge.

A former state transportation official who pleaded guilty this week on federal evidence tampering was picked up Thursday by the Richland County Sheriff‘s Department on a prostitution charge.

John Norton Hardee, 72, was booked into the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center at 7:47 p.m. after deputies charged him with solicitation of prostitution.

Hardee was a South Carolina Department of Transportation commissioner from 1998 to 2007 and 2014 to 2018. A road is named after him — the John N. Hardee Expressway at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

Hardee was in court Wednesday for sentencing on a federal felony charge of deleting emails connected to a investigation. Judge Terry Wooten punished Hardee with house arrest, community service and a $1,000 fine. Near the end of the 90-minute hearing, Hardee apologized to God, his family, his church, the government and his pastor. The judgement against Hardee was entered Thursday, federal court documents show.

“I haven’t even gotten a traffic stop in 45 years,” Hardee told the judge Wednesday. “I always obey the law.”

Later Thursday, deputies arrested Hardee and booked him with the solicitation charge, according to court records. Judge Patience Orbriel Van Ellis let Hardee out of jail on a $465 bond.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Hardee’s arrest but declined to release details, saying it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

When contacted by The State, Hardee said he had no comment.

“I don’t know anything about it and can’t comment,” Hardee’s lawyer Dick Hapootlian said.