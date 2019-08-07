Columbia man killed near Williams-Brice Stadium was hit by drunk driver, police say

A Columbia man was killed after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said. dmclemore@thestate.com

A Columbia man was killed early Wednesday morning while he was walking near Williams-Brice Stadium, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

The man was hit by a 22-year-old woman who was drunk at the time of the collision, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

John David Bowen, 76, was walking at the intersection of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle, Coroner Gary Watts said in a news release. That is the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks college football team.

Bowen, a Harbison Boulevard resident, died at the scene of the crash that occurred around midnight, according to the news release.

Courtney Cook was charged with felony DUI involving death, according to the Columbia Police Department. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Bowen was in the road when he was hit by a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Courtney Cook, who was heading east on Bluff Road, police said in the news release.

An autopsy determined Bowen died from blunt force trauma caused by the collision, Watts said.

Cook was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with felony DUI involving death, according to police.

As of Wednesday evening, she has not had a bond hearing, police said.

Bowen’s death is being investigated by the coroner’s office, the Columbia Police Department and the USC Police Department.

If convicted, Cook would face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, according to the Carolina Law Group.

