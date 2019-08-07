Bluffton resort fined by U.S. Department of Labor over wage violations, authorities say

Montage Palmetto Bluff

A Bluffton resort has been ordered to pay back wages and penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor found it violated a visa program and underpaid employees, according to officials.

Montage Palmetto Bluff should have hired a qualified U.S. worker who applied for a job as a cook, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division said after its nine-month investigation that ended in August 2018. Montage Hotels & Resorts, based in Laguna Beach, California, failed to adhere to conditions of the H-2B visa program and was ordered to hire the worker, pay her $8,301 — what she would have earned had she been hired initially — and pay an $8,301 fine.

The investigation also found that Montage’s H-2B agent, Frisco, Texas-based Practical Employee Solutions, unlawfully charged visa fees to non-immigrant guest employees, making the employees’ pay rates fall below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, according to a U.S. Department of Labor release.

Montage Hotels & Resorts paid 15 employees a total of $1,233 in wages to fix the errors.

The company also violated the recordkeeping requirements when payroll records did not reflect the agent’s fees as pay deductions.

A call and email sent to the resort Wednesday morning seeking comment on the matter were not immediately returned.

The H-2B program allows U.S. employers who meet specific requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary, nonagricultural jobs such as seasonal work, according to the Department of Labor.

“Companies looking to participate in the H-2B visa program must ensure they do not bypass qualified American workers in favor of non-immigrant workers,” said Jamie Benefiel, wage and hour district director in Columbia. “We encourage employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division by phone or online, or to attend any of our many outreach events for assistance and to learn more about their responsibilities. Violations like those found in this case can be avoided.”

The investigation has concluded, and no further legal action is expected, according to Eric Lucero, a spokesman for the Department of Labor.

For more information about the H-2B program and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, call 866-487-9343 or visit www.dol.gov/whd. Employees who suspect minimum wage or overtime violations may report the suspected violations without litigation through the PAID program.