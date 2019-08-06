Search underway for missing woman who might need help, SC police say

Rachel Michelle McKenzie was reported missing by the Florence Police Department. Florence Police Department

A search is underway for a missing South Carolina woman who is in need of help, the Florence Police Department said Tuesday.

After being contacted by her family, police reported Rachel Michelle McKenzie was missing, according to a news release.

The 31-year-old was last seen at about 3:30 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Mike Brandt said in an interview with The State.

“We want to find her and get her the help she needs as quickly as possible,” Brandt said, without specifying what is putting McKenzie at risk.

Brandt did say that the woman is not considered a danger to the public.

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating McKenzie, who they described as a 5-foot-1, 110-pound woman last seen “wearing a teal shirt with sequins, ripped light blue jeans with black and gray shoes,” according to the news release.

Anyone with information about McKenzie is asked to call 843-665-3191.

