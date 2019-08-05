South Carolina
Dogs that attacked, tore off part of an 8-year-old girl’s ear, seized in SC, cops say
Two dogs attacked an 8-year-old girl as she played in a Summerville, South Carolina neighborhood, according to multiple reports.
Two American Staffordshire Terriers, a breed of pit bull, attacked the girl and tore off part of her ear before neighbors came to her rescue, WCSC reports. Her father, Allen Weaver, told the station his daughter has a fractured hip and bite wounds from the July 30 attack.
Now, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control seized the dogs Friday and will keep them in quarantine as authorities figure out what to do with them, WCIV reports. The dogs were roaming the neighborhood unleashed when they attacked, deputies told the station.
County officials said “the dogs were a danger to the community,” according to WCBD.
The girl’s mother “told investigators that the two dogs came from a house up the street and jumped on and attacked her daughter,“ WCSC reports.
