Pedestrian hit and killed along dark stretch of a busy Charlotte road, police say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A pedestrian was hit and killed along a dark stretch of busy University City Boulevard late Friday, police said.

The pedestrian “was either standing or walking in the right lane ... near the white dashed divider lines” when a van driver hit him in the 9800 block, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian “was not in a designated crosswalk or near an intersection,” police said in the release. “Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. The driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt, according to CMPD.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said they will name the pedestrian and provide his age once his family is notified.

The pedestrian was hit just before midnight. Any witnesses are asked to call CMPD Officer Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.