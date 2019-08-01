Shopping tax-free in SC this weekend? Here’s what to know.

What to know for SC’s tax free weekend South Carolina shoppers can save money on school supplies this weekend. From Aug. 2-4, supplies such as pencils, crayons, clothes and bedding will be tax free. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina shoppers can save money on school supplies this weekend. From Aug. 2-4, supplies such as pencils, crayons, clothes and bedding will be tax free.

South Carolina shoppers can save money on school supplies this weekend.

From Aug. 2-4, supplies such as pencils, crayons, clothes and bedding will be tax free.

“Customers are able to save more money that may help them buy an extra shirt, an extra backpack,” said Russell Sinclair, store manager of the Lake Wylie Walmart Supercenter. “Making their dollar go farther.”

According to the Department of Revenue, these items are tax-free:

School supplies : Binders and folders, art supplies, school uniforms, scissors, glue, tape, calculators, bookbags, books and more

: Binders and folders, art supplies, school uniforms, scissors, glue, tape, calculators, bookbags, books and more Bed and bath items : Washcloths, shower curtains and liners, mattress pads, bed spreads and comforters, blankets and more

: Washcloths, shower curtains and liners, mattress pads, bed spreads and comforters, blankets and more Clothing and accessories : Shoes, skates, bridal gowns, graduation caps and gowns, Scout uniforms, belts, hair accessories, active wear, sleepwear, dance and orthopedic shoes, scarves, vests and more

: Shoes, skates, bridal gowns, graduation caps and gowns, Scout uniforms, belts, hair accessories, active wear, sleepwear, dance and orthopedic shoes, scarves, vests and more Computers and technology: Computers, accessories such as keyboards and monitors when sold with computers, printers, software and printer supplies

Items not tax-free include: Backpacks and musical instruments not used for school, paper towels, cookware, sleeping bags, table cloths, mattresses and box springs, jewelry, sporting equipment, safety equipment, cosmetics, briefcases, glasses and sunglasses, cameras, cell phones, eReaders and video game consoles.

A full list of tax-free items is available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Multiple stores, including Target and Walmart, offer online ordering and pick-up in the store.

