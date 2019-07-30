Someone just won $25k a year in South Carolina lotto, but officials don’t know who yet

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

Someone picked the right numbers in the Lucky for Life lotto game in South Carolina, lottery officials say, and will get $25,000 a year for the rest of their life.

“The ‘for life’ prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years,” according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner bought the lucky ticket at a Circle K gas station on Bessemer Road in Mount Pleasant, lotto officials said. The lucky player matched the first five numbers on their ticket Monday. The numbers were: 5, 6, 16, 19, and 27 Lucky Ball: 9.

Lotto officials said, “Our message to the winner: Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the ‘for life’ prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.”

The winner can choose between the annual $25,000 or, if there are 21 winners or less, they can take a one-time $390,000 payment.

“The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028,” according to lotto officials. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

