Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in York County, police said; driver charged

Do you know South Carolina bike laws? Do you know right-of-way laws? What about bike safety and pathway laws? If you're ready to test your knowledge of state bike laws, press play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know right-of-way laws? What about bike safety and pathway laws? If you're ready to test your knowledge of state bike laws, press play.

A bicyclist was killed in a York County crash Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:10 a.m. on Highway 161 near Flat Rock Road in York County, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2019 Mazda and the bicyclist were both traveling south on Highway 161, Miller said.

The driver of the car, Jennifer Geddings Phillips, 36, of York, hit the back of the bicycle and the cyclist was ejected, Miller said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The name of cyclist has not yet been released.

Phillips was not injured, and there were no passengers in the car, Miller said.

Phillips was charged with traveling too fast for conditions, Miller said.

No other information is available.