20-year-old shot and killed at Columbia apartment, police say

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a Richland County apartment complex late Saturday night, the Columbia Police Department said.

An investigation into the death of the man has been launched, police said on Twitter.

The man was shot just before 10 p.m. while at Lakeshore Village Apartments in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, police tweeted. That is near a Walmart Supercenter and the intersection with Interstate 77.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to the tweet.

There is no word on whether the man lived at the apartment, or was visiting when he was fatally shot.

Information on other circumstances that led to the shooting, and a possible motive, were not available.

The man’s identity will be made public by the Richland County Coroner’s Office once his family has been notified.

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

