1 hospitalized in Ballantyne diving accident, according to Medic
Emergency crews responded to a reported diving accident in Ballantyne on Saturday afternoon.
Medic took one person with serious injuries to a hospital, according to a tweet from the agency at about 5 p.m.
The accident occurred in the 9200 block of Otter Creek Drive, off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Medic tweeted.
The call was reported as a “diving/drowning,” although no one died, authorities said.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
