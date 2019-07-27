South Carolina

Man in SC cuts his own throat after assaulting woman with knife, police say

A man in Charleston cut a woman with a knife then turned the blade on himself, according to police.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, the man was walking downtown, swinging a serrated knife and talking to himself, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.

When he approached a group of women, he cut one of them on the shoulder, police said. The man then ran down a nearby street to a bus stop and began cutting himself, police said. He “severely cut himself in and around the neck area.”

Officers arrived and rendered aid.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman’s wound was superficial and treated by paramedics.

Charleston PD is investigating.

