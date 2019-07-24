South Carolina

Former SC prison officer arrested after letting inmate stab fellow prisoner, warrant says

A former lieutenant at a Ridgeland prison was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly locked two inmates in a cell together so one of them could stab the other, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections release.

Oscar L. Torres, 37, of Beaufort, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office for his role in a May 31 assault at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the arrest warrant says.

Torres, a correctional officer at the time, unlocked the door to a cell with an inmate inside and allowed another prisoner to enter before locking the door again, “eliminating any opportunity for escape,” the warrant says.

The inmate Torres “willfully” allowed into the cell attacked the other one, stabbing him multiple times with a “homemade edged weapon in an attempt to take his life,” according to the warrant.

