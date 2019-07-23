Woman videoed York convicted sex offender exposing self in public, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A convicted sex offender in York was arrested for exposing himself at a Walmart store parking lot after the victim was able to take video of the suspect masturbating, police and court records show.

George McArthur Sherer, 46, was charged Tuesday after a weeks-long investigation, said Det. Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department.

Sherer was charged with indecent exposure, Hoffman said. Patrol officers in York who knew that detectives had warrants for Sherer saw him walking in York on Blackburn Street Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., according to an incident report. Several officers then searched the area and captured Sherer, police said.

In late June, a female Walmart employee called police after seeing a man in a van in the parking lot masturbating and exposing himself, a report shows. The woman took video of the suspect before he drove away, police said.

Hoffman said in a report he was able to get a screenshot photo of the suspect from the video. Sherer was identified as the suspect by photos from South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and previous police booking photos, reports showed.

Sherer pleaded guilty in York County court in 2015 to Peeping Tom and indecent exposure and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, court records show. He is a registered sex offender from those 2015 convictions, according to Hoffman and State Law Enforcement Division records.

Indecent exposure carries a punishment of up to three years in prison under South Carolina law.

Sherer remains in the York County jail under a $3,000 bond.