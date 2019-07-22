One shot near Fort Mill, York County police say; investigators on scene

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was shot Monday afternoon in York County near Fort Mill, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. off Henry Street north of the Catawba River, according to emergency officials.

Cpl. Kim Morehouse of the York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting.

“At this time it is not a fatality,” Morehouse said.

Deputies have not released any other information about the incident.

The incident location is just outside the town of Fort Mill boundaries. EMS is on scene and Fort Mill Police Department officers are assisting near the crime scene, officials said.

Henry Street runs north and south, south of Harris Street between U.S. 21 and Interstate 77.

Check back for updates on this developing story.