Man jumped off Lake Norman pontoon boat to swim. He never resurfaced, authorities say

Agencies urge safety when boating and driving A bevy of law enforcement agencies gathered at Blythe Landing on Lake Norman to urge driving and boating safety want them to love it safely. They kicked off "2016 On the road. On the Water Campaign" by reminding the public about the dangers of ope Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bevy of law enforcement agencies gathered at Blythe Landing on Lake Norman to urge driving and boating safety want them to love it safely. They kicked off "2016 On the road. On the Water Campaign" by reminding the public about the dangers of ope

A man jumped off a Lake Norman pontoon boat to swim and never resurfaced Saturday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported.

The water was 59 feet deep where the man went in near Lake Norman State Park in Troutman, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Emergency crews recovered the man’s body just before 6 p.m., the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.

Dozens of rescuers from numerous agencies responded after someone reported a missing boater at about 2:30 p.m., according to WSOC-TV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

About a dozen people were on the boat the time, WBTV reported.

The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, media outlets reported.

o