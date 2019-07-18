Lexington woman, teen charged with attempted murder following shooting, SC cops say

Brandi Ann Strawderman was charged with attempted murder, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Lexington County Sheriff's Department

A Lexington woman and a teenager were charged with attempted murder among other crimes following a Wednesday shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Brandi Ann Strawderman and a minor were arrested following the shooting in Gilbert, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The 20-year-old Lexington woman and the teen, who is not identified because of the minor’s age, made a plan to rob a man at his home in the 100 block of Summers Road, according to the news release. That is near Mt. Olive Church.

When the man “realized his property was taken, he tried to chase Strawderman and her co-defendant to recover his belongings,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man was shot in the back during an encounter with Strawderman and the minor, Koon said.

He was taken to an area hospital and released Thursday morning, according to the news release.

Strawderman was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, where she was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The minor was also charged with attempted murder, in addition to unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the release.

There was no information available on where the teen was being held, or how the minor and Strawderman were apprehended.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.