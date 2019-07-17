South Carolina

Deputy injured after being dragged by car during chase, South Carolina officials say

A driver running from a traffic stop crashed into a patrol car and dragged a deputy for a short distance in South Carolina, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, WSPA reports.

The sheriff’s office said officers tried to pull over the driver Tuesday, but the driver took off, according to WSPA.

The deputies managed to flatten two tires on the car during the chase, WYFF reports.

But the driver crashed into a sheriff’s office car and then dragged the deputy, WYFF said.

The sheriff’s office arrested three people in connection with the chase, according to WHNS.

The deputy had minor injuries, WHNS reports.

Anderson County is in the South Carolina Upstate, southeast of Greenville along the border with Georgia.

