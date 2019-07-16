USC trustee flips position on vote for Caslen as president

USC students protest presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen About 75 USC students protested presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen at midday Friday, April 26. The USC board of trustees was considering four finalists Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 USC students protested presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen at midday Friday, April 26. The USC board of trustees was considering four finalists Friday.

A member of the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees has flipped his vote on whether to elect former U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Robert Caslen as USC’s next president.

Chuck Allen, a Hall of Fame football player who supported Caslen’s bid for presidency in April, has changed course, he said in a news release.

“General Caslan appeared to be a man of character and integrity. And although I was impressed with General Caslan’s presentation, recent developments prevent my continued support,” Allen said. “My reticence now stems from the multiple risks of harm the university is now confronted with. Alumni objections, accreditation risks, donor reaction, faculty opposition, a divided student body and athletic concerns form the basis of my judgment.”

The USC board is expected to vote on Caslen Friday.