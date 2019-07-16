After failing drug tests, former Columbia police chief ordered to jail, officer says

“If you run with dogs, sometimes you get fleas”: Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott appears at his bond hearing for drug charges. A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom.

A judge has ordered the arrest of Columbia’s former police chief after he tested positive for drugs, according to court documents.

Randy Scott, who served as the head of Columbia Police Department from 2011 to 2013, allegedly violated three conditions of his bond from an arrest by federal authorities in May. He used drugs, failed to submit to drug testing and didn’t show up for substance abuse treatment and counseling, according to a warrant requested by Scott’s probation officer, Crystal Boyd.

Scott used methamphetamine and failed drug tests on May 20, 22 and July 2, the court document says. Further tests confirmed meth was in his system.

In June and early July, he didn’t complete his required drug testing, Boyd wrote in the warrant request. After rescheduling over several weeks, Scott never showed for inpatient drug treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Judge Paige Gossett signed the warrant request Thursday.

In May, Florence police arrested Scott on a warrant from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The warrant said that Scott used drugs while possessing guns, a violation of federal law, sometime between November 2017 and July 2018. A grand jury indicted him on the charge.

Scott pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records show. At the time, Gossett set a $25,000 bond for Scott to get out of jail, which the former police chief paid. The judge also required that Scott not possess or use drugs, do routine drug tests and go into substance treatment.

The Florence arrest was the former Columbia police chief’s third in less than a year. . In July 2018, a search for a fugitive led Richland deputies to Scott’s house, where they found drugs and charged Scott with possession of meth or cocaine. He was arrested again in August on two counts of breach of trust after Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a former employer, accused Scott of not returning his two service guns.

The current warrant for Scott’s arrest means he will have to stay in jail until court proceedings from his May arrest in Florence are resolved. Scott could go to prison for 10 years if convicted.

It remains unclear if Scott has been jailed.