Man charged DUI York County crash death; 1 dead, 2 injured in other car, troopers say

One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday in York County, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was charged with DUI, troopers said.

Tyler James Cummings, 25, of Rock Hill is charged with felony DUI resulting in death after the crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Rock Hill, said S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.

Cummings also faces two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury after two adults in the car were hurt, Hovis said.

Cummings was driving a 2004 truck when he crossed the center line of a highway and collided with a 2007 Honda car with five people in it, Hovis said.

One of the Honda passengers was killed, Hovis said. That person’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Honda was a 54-year-old Union woman, Hovis said. The driver and a passenger, 26, from Union, were both taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with serious injuries, Hovis said.





Two other passengers in the Honda, an infant and 3-year-old child, were not injured, Hovis said.

Cummings also faces charges of driving under suspension and use of a vehicle without permission, according to court and jail records. He is being held at the jail pending service of more warrants, officials said.

Felony DUI resulting in death carries up to 25 years in prison for each conviction under South Carolina law.

Cummings was taken to the York County jail where he is being held without bond, according to police and jail records.

Check back for updates on this developing story.