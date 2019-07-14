Grandson went into burning home to save grandfather, but both died, SC coroner says.

Hughlene and William Frank were killed in a house fire at their home in Greensboro on Sunday. They were known for their work at Appalachian State University. Stock photo

A 24-year-old South Carolina man died when he ran into a burning home to save his grandfather, who also died in the blaze, according to the coroner’s office.

The fire happened just before midnight on the 100 block of Hidden Valley Road in Oconee County, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis, who identified the deceased as 24-year-old Daniel Lee Ayers and 75-year-old Winfred Lee Dills.

Fire crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, with family members outside saying that two people were still in the home, WSPA reported.

Ayers entered the home through the back door in an attempt to rescue his grandfather, Addis said. He was found near the back door. Dills was found in his bedroom.

Autopsies will be performed on both men Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Oconee County Fire Department, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.