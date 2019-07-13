Swimmers urged to avoid popular north Mecklenburg cove due to high bacteria levels

Agencies urge safety when boating and driving A bevy of law enforcement agencies gathered at Blythe Landing on Lake Norman to urge driving and boating safety want them to love it safely. They kicked off "2016 On the road. On the Water Campaign" by reminding the public about the dangers of ope Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bevy of law enforcement agencies gathered at Blythe Landing on Lake Norman to urge driving and boating safety want them to love it safely. They kicked off "2016 On the road. On the Water Campaign" by reminding the public about the dangers of ope

Swimmers should continue to avoid a popular north Mecklenburg cove this weekend due to high harmful bacteria levels, government officials warned.

Lake Norman YMCA is on the banks of the affected cove on Lake Cornelius, which is part of Lake Norman, officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services said in a news release. Interstate 77 divides Lake Cornelius from the rest of Lake Norman.

The cove with the no swimming advisory is between Davidson Street in Cornelius and Catawba Avenue in Davidson.

Officials issued the advisory on Thursday, after staff found bacteria “to be elevated above acceptable levels for human contact,” according to the news release, which didn’t specify the type of bacteria.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No swimming advisories for parts of Lake Norman in years past have involved high E. coli bacteria counts. The bacteria eventually dissipates in the ever-moving waters of the lake, which is part of the Catawba River.

“An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine the source of the elevated bacteria levels,” officials said in the release.

SHARE COPY LINK In this audio clip, President Donald Trump speaks to a charlotte audience and calls Lake Norman the largest man made lake in the world. It is not. Lake Kariba, near Zimbabwe claims that title.