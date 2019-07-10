Fisherman’s body found in South Fork Catawba River

A fisherman’s body was found in the Catawba River Rescue crews found a man's body after a report of a stranded boat in the South Fork Catawba River. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rescue crews found a man's body after a report of a stranded boat in the South Fork Catawba River.

A fisherman’s body was found Wednesday in the South Fork Catawba River in Belmont, multiple media outlets reported.

Gaston County emergency crews had searched for several hours after receiving reports of a stranded boat off the Armstrong Road bridge at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, WCCB reported.

Crews found fishing lines and sandals in the water, according to WSOC-TV.

The body of the boat’s owner was found just after noon, according to Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.





Officials are not sure how the man died but said foul play is not suspected, WBTV reported.

The man’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story.