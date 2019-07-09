Pilot killed after single-engine plane crashes in Georgia, cops say

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

A plane crashed in Georgia Tuesday and the pilot was killed, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The single-engine plane went down near the end of the runway at Monroe-Walton County Airport around 5:30 p.m., WXIA reported. That is in between Atlanta and Athens.

Monroe police said the pilot died while he was being taken to an area hospital, according to WAGA.

The pilot has not been publicly identified, but police said he was a Monroe resident in his late 30s, per the Walton Tribune.

Information on what caused the crash was not available.

The pilot did not own the plane, but had been working on it Tuesday afternoon before taking off then “circled back to land” when he crashed into a hillside, the Walton Tribune reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

