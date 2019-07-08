South Carolina
Man knocked on a door, started shooting when it opened, SC cops say of murder suspect
A South Carolina man who knocked on an acquaintance’s door Saturday and fatally shot him when it was opened has been arrested, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at the Florence residence of Rico G. Johnson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Larry Ja Juan Scipio, Jr. and the 27-year-old Johnson had fought earlier that night, according to the news release.
After the fight, the sheriff’s office said the 29-year-old Florence resident went to Johnson’s home and knocked on the door. When it was opened Scipio entered and shot Johnson multiple times, according to the news release.
Scipio left the scene before sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call and found Johnson suffering gunshot wounds, according to the news release.
Johnson was taken to an area hospital where he died, and Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies arrested Scipio Sunday, and he was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where he was charged with murder, according to the news release.
Bond has not been set for Scipio, who has now been arrested five times since August 2015, jail records show.
