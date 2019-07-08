Check your pockets: $300,000 lottery ticket was purchased at Midlands store

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

Someone won $300,000 after purchasing a lottery ticket at a Midlands convenience store, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Piedmont Petro Corner Mart #51 on S.C. 34 in Newberry. The winning numbers — 13, 16, 25, 27 and 35 — were drawn Friday.

Because the winner paid an extra dollar to “power up,” the prize tripled from $100,000 to $300,000, according to the lottery.

The winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize. South Carolina is one of just a handful of states that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 1,606,214, according to the lottery.