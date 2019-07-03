17-year-old charged with murder after another teenager is shot, SC cops say

South Carolina teenager Gauge Wyatt Pier was charged with murder. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old was charged with the murder of another South Carolina teenager, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

On June 27, Damoni Ahmir Barker was found inside a Greenville home where he died, Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans Jr. said in a news release.

The coroner said the 19-year-old was a homicide victim, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Gauge Wyatt Pier was arrested in connection to Baker’s death, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The sheriff’s office said Pier conspired with at least one other person to rob Baker the night he was killed. It was during a confrontation in the robbery that Baker was fatally shot, according to the news release.

After Pier was apprehended in Southern Greenville County he was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office said it is trying to identify any other suspects who might have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 843-23-CRIME.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.