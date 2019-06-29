How hot and humid could it get in Charlotte on July 4? Abnormally so, forecasters say.

Hot enough for you? Locals react to the heat and give advice on how to survive it With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With a heat index approaching 106 degrees, Wednesday was a hot one. We asked several area residents in Bluffton for their reaction to the weather and asked they what they do to to survive the heatwave.

Abnormally high temperatures and humidity are expected over the July Fourth holiday in the Charlotte area, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Saturday.

“It’s definitely going to be warmer than normal,” NWS meteorologist Trisha Palmer told The Charlotte Observer.

Highs throughout the week are expected to hover in the mid- to high 90s, with daily heat indexes “in the 100 to 105 range,” NWS forecasters in the Greer, S.C., office said in an online forecast Saturday afternoon. The office oversees the weather in the Charlotte region and SC and NC mountains.





The heat index is a number that combines air temperature and relative humidity to show how conditions actually feel to people, according to The Weather Channel.

Palmer said highs are normally in the upper 80s to 90 degrees during the July Fourth week in Charlotte.

Late July and early August is typically the hottest time of the year for the region, she said.

Saturday’s temperature stood at 90 degrees just before 4 p.m. at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the NWS.

Daily highs are expected in the low to mid-90s before peaking at 97 on Wednesday and then dropping to 95 Thursday and 93 Friday.

The record high for July 4 in Charlotte is 99 degrees, set in 1993, according to Palmer.

The NWS issues heat advisories when the heat index is between 105 and 110, Palmer said.

Still, she urged, “don’t let your guard down” if the index is lower than the government’s heat advisory level. Drink plenty of fluids and take other measures against the heat, she said, as heat-related hospital visits have been shown to increase when the index is at 100 to 105 as well. Consuming alcohol in such heat should be avoided, as it can lead to dehydration, she said.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday in the region, according to the latest NWS forecast.



