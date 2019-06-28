New Miss South Carolina Teen crowned in Columbia. Here’s the winner

Kellan Fenegan

Miss Columbia, Kellan Fenegan of Lexington, is the new Miss South Carolina Teen.

The River Bluff High School student will receive at $10,000 scholarship, as well as a host of other perks, and will go on to represent the Palmetto State at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition July 27 in Orlando, Fla.





Fenegan received the crown from former Miss South Carolina Teen Berkley Bryant on Friday in the historic Township Auditorium in Columbia.

The 16-year-old plans to become a pediatric oncologist. On Tuesday night, she won the evening wear competition.

A new Miss South Carolina will be crowned on Saturday at 8 p.m. by outgoing Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch.

There were 50 contestants for Miss South Carolina Teen. There are 51 contestants for Miss South Carolina — all winners of regional pageants held statewide.





The winner of the Miss South Carolina crown will go on to compete in the Main Pop Culture Miss America Pageant this September, although the date and location is still not certain. The pageant is moving from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., to a yet to be announced venue. The broadcast is also moving from ABC to NBC.

This year, the Miss South Carolina pageant and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant are awarding $240,000 in scholarships, including $60,000 to Miss South Carolina, the highest winning scholarship in the nation and even more than the Miss America 2018 scholarship of $50,000.

Contestants for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen compete in three categories: talent, evening wear/question and judge’s interviews. Teens also compete in sportwear.





Talent carries the most weight at 35 percent, and the competition includes a large number of singers, dancers, baton twirlers and musicians. But during the preliminaries there were also speed painters (to both music and dialogue), monologues and clogging to soul and pop music (anything but bluegrass) and one contestant who “sang” in sign language.





Interviews count for another 35 percent and fitness and evening gowns/questions count 15 percent each. Thirty-five percent of a contestant’s composite score in the preliminaries is carried over to the finals.





This is only the second year of the sportswear competition since the Miss America organization dropped the swimsuit competition last year in a pivot called Miss America 2.0. The women and teens compete by performing an aerobic exercise.

In each category, the contestants are judged from 1 to 10 by five judges with the high and low scores thrown out. The preliminary scores will narrow the competition down to 15 finalists. A 16th, called the People’s Choice, is chosen by viewers of the pageant’s live streaming broadcast at miss-sc.org.

