South Carolina
Bloody clothes, abused dog and cocaine found after domestic dispute call, Columbia cops say
A call about a domestic dispute led Columbia police officers to a home where they found a man with blood on his clothes, a dog locked in a cage outside and a bottle containing cocaine, according to a report.
Officers responded just after 2 p.m. Sunday to a domestic dispute on James Street, which is off Colonial Drive between North Main Street and S.C. 277, according to a police report. They saw a man walking down the street who had blood on his clothes and was bleeding from a cut on his face.
The man would not tell officers how he was injured. While police were at the home, they saw a dog locked in a cage that was placed in a shopping cart at the back of the home. The dog didn’t have food, water or adequate shelter from the hot weather, police said.
Officers arrested the man, and during a search of him they found a pill bottle containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, the report states.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Bivens, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and ill treatment of animals, according to Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons.
There was no word on the dog’s condition.
Comments