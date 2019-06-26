Miss South Carolina pageant completes second day. Here are Wednesday’s winners

Behind the scenes at Miss SC: Getting ready with Miss Dorchester County Carli Drayton gives us a sneak peek into her routine as she prepares to compete in the Miss South Carolina preliminaries. She chose a sparkly look for the talent portion of the competition. Her stylist was Adriana King. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carli Drayton gives us a sneak peek into her routine as she prepares to compete in the Miss South Carolina preliminaries. She chose a sparkly look for the talent portion of the competition. Her stylist was Adriana King.

Miss Columbia Sarah Floyd, 22, from Hartsville, won Wednesday night’s preliminary talent competition at the Miss South Carolina Pageant at the historic Township Auditorium in Columbia.

She sang The Jewel Song from Faust.

Miss S.C Fashion Week, 25, Kendyl Pennington took the evening gown competition.

Miss Greater Greer Teen Livi Thomas, 17, of Fort Mill won the preliminary talent competition for Miss South Carolina Teen.

Miss Spartanburg Teen Erika Quinn, 16, of Gaffney took the evening gown competition .

They join Tuesday’s winners:





▪ Miss Hartsville Mikeya Murphy, 24, of Dillon, who won the talent competition singing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner.

▪ Miss Greenville Scottish Games Morgan Romano, 20, of Columbia, who won the evening gown competition.

▪ Miss Yellow Jasmine Teen Kelsey Pranke, 16, of Greenville, who won the talent competition with a ballet and violin performance of the “Phantom of the Opera” theme song.

▪ Miss Columbia Teen Kellan Fenegan, 16, of Lexington, won the evening gown competition.

Wednesday was the second day of preliminary competition in the pageant.

The contestants will be vying to replace reigning Miss South Carolina Teen Berkley Bryant on Friday. and Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch on Saturday.

There are 51 contestants for Miss South Carolina — all winners of regional pageants held statewide. There are 50 contestants for Miss South Carolina Teen.





The winner of the Miss South Carolina crown will go on to compete in the Main Pop Culture Miss America Pageant this September, although the date and location is still not certain. The pageant is moving from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., to a yet to be announced venue. The broadcast is also moving from ABC to NBC.

This year, the Miss South Carolina pageant and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant are awarding $240,000 in scholarships, including $60,000 to Miss South Carolina, the highest winning scholarship in the nation and even more than the Miss America 2018 scholarship of $50,000.

Miss South Carolina Teen takes home $10,000.

Contestants for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen compete on stage in three categories: talent, evening wear/question and sportswear. A fourth category — judges interviews — are conducted behind closed doors and the results are kept secret.

Of the three onstage contests, winners are only announced in two, so the audience and the contestants can’t figure out who will eventually win.





Talent carries the most weight at 35 percent, and the competition includes a large number of singers, dancers, baton twirlers and musicians. But there were also speed painters (to both music and dialogue), monologues, clogging to soul and pop music (anything but bluegrass) and one contestant who “sang” in sign language.

Interviews count for another 35 percent and fitness and evening gowns/questions count 15 percent each. Thirty-five percent of a contestant’s composite score in the preliminaries is carried over to the finals.





This is only the second year of the sportswear competition since the Miss America organization dropped the swimsuit competition last year in a pivot called Miss America 2.0. The women and teens compete by performing an aerobic exercise.

In each category, the contestants are judged from 1 to 10 by five judges with the high and low scores thrown out. The preliminary scores will narrow the competition down to 15 finalists. A 16th, called the People’s Choice, is chosen by viewers of the pageant’s live streaming broadcast at miss-sc.org.

The broadcast charge is $8.95 for Thursday night and $13.95 each for Friday and Saturday nights. The charge for the entire week is $27.95.

