Pilot hospitalized after police helicopter crashes at South Carolina airport, cops say

A law enforcement helicopter crashed at Summerville Airport. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

A police helicopter crashed at a South Carolina airport Wednesday afternoon, said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

The chopper went down at the Summerville Airport at about 4 p.m., SLED said in a news release. That is about 30 miles from Charleston.

The pilot, who was the only person on the helicopter, was taken to an area hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” SLED said.





Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of the wreck, WCIV reported. The flight was on a mission to aid Dorchester County authorities, according to the news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The helicopter was identified as an MD-500 by SLED spokesman Thom Berry, who couldn’t say if the crash occurred during takeoff or landing.

“It has been one of our workhorses,” Berry said of the helicopter in an interview with The State.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into what caused the crash, which is the first for a SLED helicopter in the law enforcement agency’s history, according to the news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows the moment a Little Rock, Arkansas police helicopter crashes after getting caught in a gust of wind just moments after taking off. One person was injured in the accident.