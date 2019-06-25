Ex-employee with AR-15 tried to ambush SC funeral home coworkers. How tragedy was avoided

Gregory Scott Greene Seventh Circuit Solicitor's Office

A disgruntled ex-employee of a South Carolina funeral home was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for sneaking into the business and trying to shoot his former coworkers, a tragedy prosecutors say was avoided by the victim’s quick thinking and a malfunctioning gun.

Gregory Scott Greene, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release from the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Circuit Court Judge Lee Alford sentenced Greene Monday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder and kidnapping charges and a consecutive five-year sentence for the weapon charge.

The shooting incident happened Nov. 8, 2018, at Eggers Funeral Home on South Alabama Avenue in Chesnee, from which Greene had been fired a month earlier, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported at the time.

Greene had been inside the business, waiting for his former coworkers to arrive for work, according to WYFF.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An employee reporting for work at the time was confronted inside the business by Greene, who had kept his key to the business and used it to open the door and turn off the alarm, prosecutors said. He pulled the trigger on an AR-15-style rifle he had but the gun misfired.

Greene fired a bullet into the floor of the business in front of his former coworker, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim texted another coworker and asked him to call 911.

Deputies arrested Greene minutes later when he tried to drive away from the business in his truck, in the back of which was the rifle, prosecutors said. Greene told deputies he was upset about leaving his job a month earlier.

“Quick thinking and the actions of the victim prevented a tragedy from occurring,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said in the release.