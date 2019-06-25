York repeat drug dealer had Chinese assault rifle. Here’s how much prison time he got.

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A repeat drug dealer from York has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while in possession of a Chinese assault rifle, prosecutors said.

Cori Rayvarr Rawlinson, 25, also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during a violent crime, third offense possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drugs near a school or park, said 16th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Austin Newman.

Rawlinson was in bed when he was arrested in March 2018 by York County drug agents at his home in York, Newman said. The rifle was next to the bed and another gun was under a couch.

“Because of the gun, this defendant has to serve every day of his five year sentence,” Newman said.

Officers found more than 17 of cocaine, 7 grams of crack cocaine, more than 112 grams of marijuana, and more than $2,400 in cash that was stuffed in a shoebox, Newman said.

Rawlison was released on $105,000 bail two days after his arrest in March 2018, court records show. While on bond, Rawlinson was arrested two more times on marijuana drug charges, according to Newman and court records. Those charges were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea that ended with Rawlinson having to serve five years in prison for the trafficking cocaine and other crimes that involve weapons, Newman said.

Rawlinson has two past drug convictions, according to court records.



