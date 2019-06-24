Tornado possible as thunderstorms expected for Charlotte area on Monday, forecasters say

Rain chances are predicted until 1 a.m. for parts of North Carolina, the National Weather Service says. Twitter screengrab from the National Weather Service's Greenville-Spartanburg office

A tornado is possible on Monday for parts of the Carolinas as thunderstorms are expected to move through the region.

Rain chances are predicted until 1 a.m. Tuesday for western North Carolina, the Piedmont, Upstate South Carolina and the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service.

Near Charlotte, scattered thunderstorms starting after 5 p.m. could bring threats of strong wind, lightning and “heavy rainfall,” the service says. Though less than one-tenth of an inch of rain is expected, thunderstorms could bring more wet weather to the area, according to forecasters.

“Large hail will be a secondary hazard with these thunderstorms, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out,” the National Weather Service says.

In South Carolina, the Columbia area could see “damaging wind” from 8 p.m. to midnight, according to the forecast.

Total rainfall could reach one-quarter inch, the prediction says.

Rain is expected to clear by early Tuesday, when forecasters predict the region’s weather will be “mostly sunny.”