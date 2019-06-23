Registered sex offender tries to abduct a child at Walmart, SC cops say

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A registered sex offender was charged with multiple crimes after he tried to abduct a child from a South Carolina Walmart Friday, the Greenwood Police Department said.

The attempted kidnapping took place at the Walmart Supercenter in Greenwood, police said in a Facebook post.

No child was taken or harmed in the incident, police said the post.

Police said the incident between 51-year-old Donald Allen Morrison and the child happened inside a Walmart bathroom, and the child told his parents, the Index-Journal reported.

While the suspect was not stopped at the Walmart, police said Morrison was arrested within an hour after police tracked him down in his vehicle, according to the post.

Morrison is a registered sex offender, according to the Greenwood Public Sex Offender Registry.

In 1993 the Trenton, South Carolina, resident was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, aggravating and mitigating circumstances, penalties and repeat offender, according to the registry. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the crime involved a minor between 11-14 years old.

Morrison was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping, police said on Facebook.

Police said they believe the incident involving Morrison was isolated.