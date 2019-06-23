South Carolina
Apparent alligator bite marks found on man pulled from SC pond, deputies say
A man who was reported missing Saturday was later found dead in a Lowcountry pond with what appeared to be alligator bite marks on his body, according to officials.
Charleston County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing person on Kiawah Island just after 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. The man had not been seen since 10 a.m., but his vehicle was still on the premises.
A K-9 search led deputies to the edge of a large pond behind the man’s property, deputies said. A helicopter was brought in to search for the man, and crews in the helicopter saw what appeared to be a motionless person in the pond.
“The deceased individual had bite marks and wounds consistent in appearance with an alligator encounter,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. Deputies say the man found dead in the pond is the same person who was reported missing earlier.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death, and the identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office after the next of kin is notified.
