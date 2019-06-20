42 pit bulls seized in possible York County dog fighting operation, sheriff says

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Dozens of pit bull dogs were seized from near Rock Hill Thursday in what is possibly a dog fighting site, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

York County Sheriff’s Office code enforcement unit seized 42 pit bulls after discovering evidence of possible dog fighting near McConnells, Tolson said.

Deputies were investigating alleged violations of York County animal restraining requirements in the 1300 block of McConnells Highway southeast of Rock Hill and south of York Thursday afternoon, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Deputies discovered the pit bulls chained to car axles buried in the ground and evidence of potential dog fighting, Faris said.

Deputies received a search warrant for the property. All the animals on scene were taken into the custody of York County Animal Control, Faris said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This is a good example of Animal Control and the York County Sheriff’s Office working together to protect our community and animals,” Tolson said in a statement.

Sheriff officials did not release any other details about the investigation. It is unclear if all the animals seized were adult dogs.

There were so many animals seized, county officials sought the public’s help for homes for animals already in the shelter.

“York County Animal Control is in an emergency situation with 50-60 incoming dogs,” the York County Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post Thursday. “We need emergency foster homes for all of our adoptable and rescue dogs.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.