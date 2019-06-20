South Carolina

Former Chester child care worker charged for sex assault on minor girl, sheriff says

Chester, SC

A former employee at a child care center in Chester was arrested Thursday for improperly touching a 5-year-old female student in 2018, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

Samuel Lee Kelly III, 22, of Chester, was charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Dorsey and arrest warrants in the case obtained by The Herald.

In the summer of last year, Kelly was a teacher/counselor at Horizons Christian Academy, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and the arrest warrant. Kelly improperly touched the child while the child was on his lap with a blanket over her, the warrant states.

Det. Brian Sanders began investigating the accusations after the report of inappropriate conduct was made by the child’s family, according to Dorsey and police records.

As of late Thursday, Kelly remained in the Chester County jail under a $5,000 bond.

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

