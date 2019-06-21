USC ups tuition for 2019-2020 school year. It’s the smallest increase since 1998

Is it possible for USC tuition to not increase this year? In his State of USC address, president Harris Pastides said he doesn't want to raise tuition this year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In his State of USC address, president Harris Pastides said he doesn't want to raise tuition this year.

The University of South Carolina has raised tuition .6 percent for the 2019-2020 school year.

The raises increase annual, undergraduate, in-state tuition to $12,814, an increase of $76, the board of trustees announced Friday. Branch campuses will see no increase in tuition.

It’s the smallest tuition increase since 1998, when tuition decreased by $4, according to S.C. Commission on Higher Education data.

Housing and meal plans, which do not receive state funding, will increase in cost. Housing will increase by 2.5 percent and meal plans will increase 2.9 percent.

The Legislature and Gov. Henry McMaster this year allowed colleges to increase tuition by only enough to pay for pension and health care cost increases. In exchange, colleges received $36 million in additional, recurring state funding, according to a previous article from The State.

USC isn’t alone in increasing tuition for next year’s students.

Last month, Clemson University increased in-state tuition by 1 percent and out-of-state tuition by 3.8 percent.

Francis Marion University was the first — and so far only — public college to not increase tuition, fees nor housing costs for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a previous article from The State.

Last year, USC increased tuition 2.9 percent, meal plans by 3.5 percent and housing by roughly 4 percent depending on the dorm.

At the time, Chief Operating Officer Ed Walton said the 2.9 percent increase was the smallest increase, as a percentage in the last 20 years, according to a previous article from The State.