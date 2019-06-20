2-year-old killed after accidentally shooting himself, SC cops say

Keeping guns away from kids DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DES Training, Inc. owner and instructor Elizabeth Saunders explains basic gun safety measures and what she teaches people seeking their CWP in North and South Carolina.

A toddler died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a gun, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the 2-year-old boy “retrieved a gun from inside the house and accidentally shot himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When deputies responded to a 911 call, they provided medical aid to the boy, before EMS took him to an area hospital, according to the news release.

The toddler was pronounced dead before the ambulance made it to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK In a video produced by the Marion County Public Health Department, an Indianapolis police officer demonstrates how to secure a gun with a trigger lock. Police recommend gun owners use the devices to prevent accidental shootings.