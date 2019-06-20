South Carolina
2-year-old killed after accidentally shooting himself, SC cops say
Keeping guns away from kids
A toddler died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a gun, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., the 2-year-old boy “retrieved a gun from inside the house and accidentally shot himself,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
When deputies responded to a 911 call, they provided medical aid to the boy, before EMS took him to an area hospital, according to the news release.
The toddler was pronounced dead before the ambulance made it to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
The shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
