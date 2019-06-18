Shanahan gone by end of June, officials say. Interim York County manager announced

Bill Shanahan

York County Council has appointed an interim county manager after current county manager Bill Shanahan announced his resignation.

Shanahan’s last day is June 28. Council appointed current York County planning and community services director David Hudspeth to serve as interim county manager.

York County spokesperson Trish Startup did not say when the county’s search for a new county manager will start, just that Council will begin the search in “the most prompt and efficient time frame.”

Council voted to accept Shanahan’s resignation Monday night after returning from an executive session. Christi Cox, council vice chairwoman, said she and other members appreciate what Shanahan has done.

“We want to thank Mr. Shanahan for all of his years of service here at the county,” Cox said. “We certainly extend best wishes to him on his future endeavors.”

Council then voted to appoint Hudspeth as interim, with a 15% increase to his pay. Hudspeth was the long-time town manager in Fort Mill before coming to York County, where he oversees a variety of growth, planning and development issues.

“With over 35 years of experience in local government, 20 of those being in a manager (or) administrator capacity, we look forward to his help serving our county while we search for a new county manager,” Cox said.





Shanahan was in the running for jobs in other South Carolina counties while working for York County.

He was named in May as one of four finalists for the Richland County administrator job, and named a finalist for the Beaufort County administrator position in July 2018. Other candidates were hired for both positions.

Shanahan started at the top York County job in 2013, after working as the deputy administrator of Augusta, Ga.

Efforts to obtain comment from Shanahan were unsuccessful.