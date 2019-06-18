9 weeks later, investigation still open in death of Marine shot at Beaufort air station

21-year-old Marine killed in shooting at Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, SC Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, has been identified as the victim of a fatal April 12, 2019 shooting at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, 21, has been identified as the victim of a fatal April 12, 2019 shooting at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, S.C.

No charges have been publicly announced more than nine weeks after a 21-year-old Marine was shot and killed in the barracks of the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

Cpl. Tyler Wallingford, of Standish, Maine, was fatally shot at 9:30 p.m. April 12, Marine Corps officials said at the time.

Cpl. Spencer Daily, 21, was identified as a suspect in connection with the killing and taken into custody soon after, officials said.

Both men were aircraft ordnance technicians with VMFAT-501.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, a federal law enforcement agency that investigates crimes for the Navy and Marine Corps, is leading the investigation.

In response to an inquiry on whether charges have been filed, the NCIS declined to comment Friday on any developments in the case.

“This investigation is still active so we cannot provide comment or confirm any details at this time,” Jeff Houston with NCIS Public Affair wrote in an email to The Island Packet.





Just weeks after the fatal shooting in the barracks that took Wallingford’s life, 20-year-old Marine Pvt. Anahitdeep S. Sandhu, of Kent, Washington, who was also stationed at MCAS in Beaufort, was shot and killed in Perry, Georgia, on April 28.

Quavion Shaquil Rountree, 25, of Perry, Georgia, was arrested and charged with murder in Sandhu’s death days later, according to the Perry Police Department.

Lance Cpl. Derrick Thirkill, another 21-year-old Marine stationed in Beaufort, was killed in a car crash Saturday afternoon near the air station. Thirkill was from Florence, Alabama.