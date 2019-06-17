‘Innocent victim’: Man shot in York after dispute between two women, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man police called an “innocent victim” was shot Sunday after an argument between two women.

The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted by helicopter from the Valley neighborhood of York to a Charlotte hospital, said Andy Robinson, York Police Department chief. The man was in critical but stable condition, Robinson said.

A woman drove near another woman and is believed to have started shooting, Robinson said. The gunfire hit the man who was nearby.

“It appears the man was an innocent victim in all this and that makes it even more frustrating when public safety is our main concern,” Robinson said.

The shooting happened after noon in the neighborhood on the city’s southern edge.

Officers are looking for the shooting suspect, Robinson said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.