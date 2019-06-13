South Carolina
His truck plummeted 50 feet over the side of an I-95 overpass on Tuesday. He survived
A 59-year-old Florida man is alive with “minor injuries” after his semi truck fell more than 50 feet off the side of an I-95 overpass near the South Carolina and Georgia state line Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.
“The driver ran off the right side of the roadway into the emergency lane, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the roadway,” Southern said.
“The cab of the truck went up onto the barrier before traveling over the side of the bridge,” he added.
The crash shut down both southbound lanes of I-95 for several hours.
But the driver, who is from Lake City, Florida, is facing only “suspected minor injuries,” the Highway Patrol report says.
Photos from first responders with the Hardeeville Professional Firefighters Association show the truck did not land in the Savannah River — instead ending in a marshy area beneath the overpass.
The driver was “extricated” from the cab of the truck, lifted to the bridge by first responders and taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, according to the Hardeeville firefighters association and Southern.
He was no longer in the hospital as of Thursday morning, according to a representative from Memorial Health.
