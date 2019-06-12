SC highway in Jasper County blocked after tree fell and caused 2 car collisions, officials say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Update: The tree was removed and S.C. 462 was reopened just before 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes on a portion of Coosaw Scenic Drive, or S.C. 462, in Ridgeland were blocked Wednesday morning after a tree fell across the roadway, according to a Jasper County news release.

The downed tree is located north of Old House Road.

Just before 7:30 a.m., two separate vehicles struck the tree after it fell, according to S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

He said no one was injured.





Corinne Steinbauer, of Hilton Head Island, said she was on her way to Columbia when she saw the large split tree in the road on S.C. 462 near the Exxon gas station.

“People got out of their cars to help pull tree branches to get to passengers,” she said.

The lanes will be reopened once the tree and vehicle have been removed from the road, but no estimate on the amount of time that would take was given in the release.

Jasper County Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene.





Local officials are warning drivers to be careful across the Lowcountry today as more rain and storms are expected.

There is a flash flood watch through 6 p.m. Wednesday in southeastern South Carolina, including Beaufort and Jasper counties, with rain showers and thunderstorms sweeping through the area, according to a National Weather Service in Charleston news release.